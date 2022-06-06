United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Ola
Ola One-shoulder Bikini Top
$100.00
At Intermix
Product Details Twisted along the front, the label's Ola bikini top is tailored for a sleek one-shoulder silhouette. Back clasp closure. Fabric: 80% polyester, 20% elastane Lining: 89% polyester, 11% elastane Hand wash cold Imported Model is 5'10" and wearing size S Please note: This item was pre-shot and written from a sample. Details including fabric, construction, and measurement are subject to slight variations from the pictured item.