OKAY

Black Jamaican Castor Oil Conditioner

$9.98

Buy Now Review It

Conditioning Treatment for all hair textures and types - For dry brittle, stressed and damaged hair, breakage, tangles, frizz, elasticity restoration, hair loss prevention and hair growth Nourishes and replenishes the scalps natural oils and strengthens, moisturizes, and structures the roots and the hair follicles to make your hair thicker, fuller, shinier, and more manageable Black Jamaican Castor Oil is rich in Vitamin E and Omega 6 & 9 Fatty Acids that can improve blood circulation to the scalp which helps nutrients reach your hair and encourages hair growth Formulated with Argan Oil which is rich in Antioxidants, Essential Fatty Acids, and Vitamin E that also help to increase the hair's elasticity and consistently restore shine to dull, lifeless hair This Conditioning Treatment is Paraben, Silicone, Sulfate, and Cruelty Free - Made in the USA and Safe for the entire family Stronger richer fuller hair growth needs to be properly conditioned to prevent breakage and stimulate growth. Moisture Growth Conditioner with Black Jamaican Castor Oil and Argan Oil will help hair become comparably softer and detangles brittle hair with rich hydrating ingredients. This conditioner should be used every day after shampooing. This is the 2nd step which provides conditioning therapy to help revive brittle hair.