United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Intimately
Oh Hey There Robe
$148.00$109.95
At Free People
Style No. 66285099; Color Code: 211 A billowy boudoir essential, this stunning robe features a semi-sheer, vintage-inspired floral design and exaggerated sleeves with cinch tie detail for added shape. Intimately Our softest intimates and best-ever base layers. Intimately is an in-house label. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Separate Import Measurements for size one size Length: 52.5 in Sleeve length: 11 in