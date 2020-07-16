OGX

Ogx Pracaxi Oil Deeply Restoring Recovery Shampoo

OGX's Pracaxi Oil Deeply Restoring Recovery Shampoo keeps frizz and dryness to a minimum with a blend of pracaxi oil and murumuru butter. Deeply cleanse and nourish hair to its softest, silkiest state with this hydrating Brazilian shampoo for damaged hair. The color-safe anti-frizz formula leaves curls smooth and silky for a naturally-lush look. Pracaxi oil comes from a tree found in Brazil, while murumuru butter is pressed from the seeds of the Brazilian murumuru tree and helps dry hair hold onto moisture. This deeply restoring shampoo is suitable for curly, wavy, damaged, frizzy, coarse, natural or color-treated hair.