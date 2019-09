OGX

Ogx Extra Strength Coconut Miracle Oil Shampoo 385ml

£6.99

I BOUGHT THESE AS MY HAIR WAS SO DRY AND DEAD AFTER DYING TO MUCH NOT EVEN MY DOVE SHAMPOO AND CONDTIONER WAS DOING ANYTHING, ANYWAY THESE ARE PERFECT FOR DRY DAMAGED HAIR. MY HAIR WAS SOFT AND MORE NATURAL LOOKING THAN EVER . THE ONLY PROBLEM WITH THESE ARE THEY CAN BE PRICEY , BUT WILL BE WAITING FOR THE OFFER ON AND WILL BUY A COUPLE OF THESE.