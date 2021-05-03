Wade Logan

Oglethorpe Floating Desk

$131.99 $114.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Take care of work and business in style, with the floating desk, a seamless and easy solution for the home office you’ve always wanted but never had space for. With two dropdown shelves perfect for laptops, electronic gadgets, and all your important files, this desk is both functional and designed to perfection with its clean lines and go anywhere aesthetic. In the kitchen, living space, or bedroom, this piece moves from space to space without difficulty.