United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
MacKenzie-Childs
Ogee Bar Cart
$1595.00$957.00
At MacKenzie-Childs
We’re raising our glass to the Ogee Bar Cart, which elevates the home bar with a combination of form and function. It features two levels for storing and serving that have inlays of bone and horn done in a classic ogee pattern, trimmed with Courtly Stripe. Delightful details can be found from top to bottom, including a storage rack for bottles on the first level, and on top, a decorative metal starburst pattern.