Off-the-shoulder Tiered Chiffon Dress

$27.98

Hand Wash Only Material:chiffon.breathable,lightweight,soft and comfy,ensuring you enjoy it. Design:off the shoulder,ruffle,pleated,high waist ,elastic waist,above feet length. Occasions:beach,swimming,pool,outdoor,party,cocktail,wedding,club,office,dating,perfect for daily day and vacation ,wearing in summer. Style:midi dress for women、off the shoulder dress、pink dress、ruffle dress、womens midi dresses,it’s a summer dress for vacation with friends. Washing:hand wash with cold water. Do not bleach or tumble dry warm.