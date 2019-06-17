Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
H&M x Love Stories
Off-the-shoulder Swimsuit
£34.99
At H&M
Off-the-shoulder swimsuit with a concealed silicone trim and two tiers of flounces at the top.
Need a few alternatives?
Boux Avenue
Micro Spot Multiway Swimsuit
$66.81
from
Boux Avenue
Araks
Elmar One Piece
$325.00
from
Araks
Ephemera
Bicolore Cutout Swimsuit
$395.00
from
Net-A-Porter
Solid & Striped x Re/Done
Venice Tie Dye Swimsuit
$168.00
from
Shopbop
More from H&M x Love Stories
H&M x Love Stories
14 Pairs Earrings
£8.99
from
H&M
H&M x Love Stories
Tiered Beach Tunic
£34.99
from
H&M
H&M x Love Stories
3-pack Anklets
£5.99
from
H&M
H&M x Love Stories
Cheeky Tie Bikini Bottoms
£12.99
from
H&M
More from Swimwear
Oseree
Metallic Silver Lumiere One-shoulder Swimsuit
£180.00
from
Browns
BlueBella
Bluebella Mawson Wired Swimsuit
£46.00
£29.90
from
Simply Be
Boohoo Plus
Plus Animal Tie Waist Plunge Front Swimsuit
£20.00
£16.00
from
Boohoo
EVANS
Pink Floral Print Panelled Swimsuit
£38.00
£30.40
from
Evans
