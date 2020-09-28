United States
Badgley Mischka
Off Shoulder Gown
$695.00
At 11 Honore
Mark Badgley and James Mischka have honed their vision of elegant, universally-flattering evening wear for over three decades now. This one-shoulder gown is testament to their mastery, with its expertly draped bodice, modern column silhouette and a classic black. We like it with gold statement earrings and a hair-up look to showcase the asymmetric neckline. Fits true to size.