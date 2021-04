UO

Odila Purple Floral Midi Dress

£56.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Style No. 0130582189550; Color Code: 050 Lightweight woven summer dress with an all-over floral print. Features a square neck, blouson sleeves with stretch cuffs and a smock style midi skirt. Finished with a shirred-stretch panel to chest. Content + Care - 100% Viscose - Machine wash Size + Fit - Model is 170cm/5'7" and wearing size Small