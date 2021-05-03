Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Eve Gravel
Ode Top
C$154.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Eve Gravel
Made of 100% OEKO TEX® certified linen, this one has a volume at the sleeve, a detail that makes all the difference.
Need a few alternatives?
Entireworld
Loop Back Sweatshorts (light Gray Melange)
BUY
$68.00
Enitreworld
Entireworld
Loop Back Sweatshorts (white)
BUY
$68.00
Entireworld
Entireworld
Loop Back Sweatshorts (faint Blue)
BUY
$68.00
Entireworld
Oge Ajibe
Elite Shirt,
BUY
C$178.00
Oge Ajibe
More from Eve Gravel
Eve Gravel
Sand Castle Short
BUY
C$153.00
C$170.00
Station Service
More from Shorts
Entireworld
Loop Back Sweatshorts (light Gray Melange)
BUY
$68.00
Enitreworld
Entireworld
Loop Back Sweatshorts (white)
BUY
$68.00
Entireworld
Entireworld
Loop Back Sweatshorts (faint Blue)
BUY
$68.00
Entireworld
Oge Ajibe
Elite Shirt,
BUY
C$178.00
Oge Ajibe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted