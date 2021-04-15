Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Glasses
Loewe
Octagon-frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
£280.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Octagon-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses
Need a few alternatives?
Loewe
Octagon-frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
BUY
£280.00
Net-A-Porter
Baggu
Puffy Glasses Sleeve
BUY
$16.00
Baggu
Sojos
Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
Shit That I Knit
Gunn Mittens
BUY
$80.00
Shit That I Knit
More from Loewe
Loewe
Shell Leather And Raffia Basket Bag
BUY
$650.00
MatchesFashion
Loewe
Multicolor Mohair Scarf
BUY
C$375.00
SSENSE
Loewe
Multicolor Mohair Scarf
BUY
$270.00
SSENSE
Loewe
Ken Price Collection Puzzle Easter Island Small Bag
BUY
$3112.00
24 Sevres
More from Glasses
Loewe
Octagon-frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
BUY
£280.00
Net-A-Porter
Baggu
Puffy Glasses Sleeve
BUY
$16.00
Baggu
Sojos
Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
Shit That I Knit
Gunn Mittens
BUY
$80.00
Shit That I Knit
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted