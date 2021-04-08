Chloé

Octagon-frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

$315.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

So many of Chloé's accessories would look at home in the '70s, and these sunglasses are no different thanks to their cool octagonal frames. Made in Italy from tortoiseshell acetate, they're stamped with the house's logo at the temples and fitted with matching gradient lenses. Thread a chain through the teardrop-shaped cutouts to add to the vintage vibe.