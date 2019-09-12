Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Ocedecor
Ocedecor Natural Dried Pampas Grass
$29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
60 Pcs Natural Dried Flowers Pampas Grass,Wedding Flower Bunch,Phragmites Communis Bouquet for Floral Arrangements Home Decor (Pink)
Need a few alternatives?
Milgro Nursery
4.5" Potted Kalanchoe - Colors May Vary
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
Terrain
Peony Cotton Candy Mix
$30.00
$15.00
from
Terrain
BUY
KaBloom
Farm Fresh Pink Tulips With Vase
$22.56
from
Amazon
BUY
Michaels
12" Yellow Forsythia Spring Wreath
$122.00
$61.00
from
Michaels
BUY
More from Ocedecor
More from Plants
Ashland
Lagurus Dried Floral Bouquet
$12.49
from
Michaels
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Sloth Rattan Wall Planter
$69.00
$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted