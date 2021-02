Àcheval Pampa

Ocampo Lace-trimmed Linen Blouse

£315.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Àcheval Pampa's collections pay tribute to the nobility of South American Gauchos and the centuries-old craftsmanship of La Pampa. Cut from linen that's coveted for its lightweight and durable nature, this 'Ocampo' blouse has a delicate lace collar and cuffs and mother-of-pearl buttons through the front. Wear yours with the brand's pants.