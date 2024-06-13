United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Drunk Elephant
O-bloos™ Rosi Drops
$38.00
At Drunk Elephant
Crafted from 100 percent cotton nonstretch denim, this straight mini skirt sits high for a miles-long-legs effect. Coming in our fan-favorite light indigo wash, it's made to wear with your favorite cropped top or tee. 21" long (based on size 18W). 100% cotton nonstretch denim. Do Well: we partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NG039