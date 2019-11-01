NYX Professional Makeup

Nyx Professional Makeup Suede Matte Lip Liner In Soft-spoken

Buh-bye creamy lip colors! See ya shimmery shades! A velvety, matte lip is an absolute must and NYX Professional Makeup has the goodie to help you get your lip makeup done right: Suede Matte Lip Liner. Color lips to perfection with the Suede Matte Lip Liner. The velvety soft lip pen also doubles as a lip plumper, enhancing lips to create a full, plump pout. With medium-to-full coverage and a true matte finish, the Suede Matte lip liner adds more definition to your favorite matte lip colors. Finding the perfect liner to pair with NYX matte lippies is easier than ever. Available in a variety of richly pigmented hues, these pencils were created with colors from a few NYX Professional Makeup fan faves in mind - their Suede Matte Lipstick, Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick, Matte Lipstick and Soft Matte Lip Cream to be exact. Every lip shade goes on super smooth and provides the perfect base for their much-loved matte lippies. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products, all NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified. PRO TIP: Use all over lips as a primer to enhance the wear of your lipstick