NYX

Nyx Professional Makeup

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Comfortable matte lipstick available in 24 plush and pigment-rich shades Delivers intense color payoff and a powdery-matte finish Bold, velvety matte shades perfectly match Suede Matte Lip Liner; it's the yin to Suede Matte Lip Liner's yang Smooth, no-tug application