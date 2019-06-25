Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Tretorn
Nylite25plus
$85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tretorn
Nappa Sport upper. Non-marking rubber outsole, 1/4" sole. Environmentally friendly EcoOrtholite high performance sock. Extra laces included. Top stitched gullwing.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Air & Grace
Copeland: Cow Print Trainers
£169.00
from
Air & Grace
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Style 29 Mid Dx Cow Print Trainers
£70.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Tyson Leopard Print Chunky Sneaker
$78.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Camper
Drift Sneaker
$165.00
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Tretorn
DETAILS
Tretorn
Nylite Bold
$80.00
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Tretorn
Rawlins2 Sneaker
$75.00
$52.50
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Tretorn
Meg Slip-on Sneaker
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Tretorn
Eve Espadrille Sneaker
$100.00
from
Tretorn
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted