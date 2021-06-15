Mischo Beauty

#nyfw

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mischo Beauty

PRESS: "These 8 Nail Colors Will Be Huge For Fall 2020" - Refinery29 PRESS: "Travel-Size: 10 Vacation-Friendly Beauty and Wellness Products To Try Out Now" - Forbes PRESS: "Favorite Fall Nail Color" - AOL 2015 Fall Beauty Awards Trend spotter? You're a trend starter. A bold midnight blue. As with all Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquers, toxins are never the trend. 10 FREE: no formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, triphenyl phosphate, tert-butyl hydroperoxide or parabens Vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, gluten-free & void of artificial fragrances Durable, high-shine, and chip-resistant .37oz - 11mL