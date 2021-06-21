Shark

Nv358 Navigator Lift-away Professional Upright Vacuum Cleaner

$199.99 $119.99

Buy Now Review It

Lift-Away: Lift Away the detachable pod and easily clean above-floor areas like stairs and furniture. Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum. Large-capacity dust cup with full-size performance. Powerful, lightweight, and versatile. Swivel Steering for excellent control to maneuver around furniture. Brushroll shutoff allows you to instantly switch from deep carpet cleaning to gentle bare floor cleaning. What's Included: Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum, Crevice Tool, Dusting Brush & Pet Power Brush. A lightweight 2-in-1 Lift-Away upright vacuum with a detachable canister for portable cleaning power. With the push of a button, Lift-Away technology allows you to lift the canister away and easily clean in hard-to-reach areas. It is equipped with a completely sealed system and a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens. It also includes a Brushroll Shutoff button so you can easily switch between carpet and bare floor cleaning.