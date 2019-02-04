La Roche-Posay

Nutritic Lips 4.7ml

£6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Feel Unique

Women or men with dry, sensitive lips. La Roche-Posay Nutritic Lips transforms the four signs of dry, sensitive lips: pulling, fragility, fineness and chapping. The non-greasy texture is immediately absorbed by the skin. It contains biolipids and Ceramides 5 and it is enriched with La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water. The symptoms of dry lips are reduced or eliminated. La Roche-Posay follows strict formulations standards: - 100% hypoallergenic skincare - Non-comedogenic - High concentration of selected