Nutribullet

Slow Juicer – Black

Highlights The NutriBullet® Slow Juicer takes a quiet approach to squeezing deep nutrition out of fruits and vegetables, allowing you to make refreshing and healthful juice, every day. High-torque, low-speed motor quietly spins at 65 RPM to crush and squeeze deep nutrition out of fruits and veggies. A 3” feed chute cuts down on prep. Ultra-compact size and durable steel-tipped auger provide sleek strength and more juice to your morning routine. The NutriBullet® Slow Juicer comes with (1) 150W motor base, (1) juice bowl with no-drip spout, (1) grinding assembly (1) 24-oz juice container (1) pulp container, (1) screen-cleaning brush, and (1) User & Recipe Guide. Built to last, this juicer is made from durable plastic, with a stainless steel-tipped auger and stainless-steel sieve. Assembled Dimensions: 7" L X 6.25" W X 17" H Care and Cleaning. Clean all parts with warm soapy water. All parts except pusher and auger are dishwasher safe. Wipe Motor Base clean with a damp cloth.