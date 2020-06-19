Fe Noel

Nutmeg Swimsuit

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fe Noel

Details Print stretch-polyamide Lined at base 80% polyamide, 20% elastane; lining: 85% polyamide, 15% elastane Hand wash Lotion, sunscreen, oil and chlorine can cause discoloration of this item; this is not a manufacturing defect. Please follow care instructions to keep your swimwear in the best condition Made to order Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Those with a long torso please email us Due to the nature of our items being 100% hand printed and made to order, there may be a slight variation from one item to the next. PLEASE NOTE : Processing time up to 14 business days. Expedited processing is available at check out.