NuFACE

Mini+ Starter Kit

$250.00 $187.50

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Introduce yourself to beauty in the current with our clinically-proven, petite smart microcurrent skincare regimen. Shape your face on the go in just minutes with the FDA-Cleared Mini+ Facial Toning Device. Unlock app-exclusive NuFACE 3-Depth Technology to target skin + muscles to instantly* help blur fine lines and wrinkles, give your face a tighter, lifted look and a toned and contoured appearance over time**. The NuFACE Smart-App allows you to access professional step-by-step tutorials tailored to you, see progress with selfies and celebrate achievements, and set custom reminders to help you stay on track. This kit includes everything you need to shape the future of your skin—2 months worth of Aqua Gel and Silk Crème Activators, plus the Clean Sweep Application Brush ($64 Value!).