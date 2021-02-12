Huda Beauty

Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

$29.00 $18.00

What it is: A mini eyeshadow palette featuring nine variations of the sexiest nude shades designed to be worn by everyone. What Else You Need to Know: Created to suit every skin tone and eye color, each palette contains an incredible shade range: from buttery mattes, super-shimmery shadows, and complementary metallic shades, all with smooth and blendable textures. Nude Light is a beautiful balance of light and creamy praline hues in both warm and cool tones. It features peachy shades with unexpected pops of lavender and mauve. The champagne and brown shimmers will add unbelievable dimension to every look. Huda’s favorite, Nude Medium’s versatile palette is a rich mix of spicy tones combining chestnuts and deep browns. It features metallic shimmers in warm yellow and rose gold tones, rustic copper, dusty pink, coral, and unique terracotta shades. Nude Rich is a dreamy collection of rich, creamy matte shades inclusive of milky and dark chocolate browns, crimson red, dusty rose, and sandy fawn with pink undertones. Burnished gold, blushed bronze, dusty rose, and deep brown metallics complete the palette with shimmer and dimension. Show more