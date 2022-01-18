Herschel Supply Co.

Novel Duffle Bag

$159.00

Buy Now Review It

At Surf Stitch

Features: Style: Duffle Bag Colour: Ivy Green Material: Polyester Signature striped fabric liner Internal storage sleeve Two-way waterproof zipper Reinforced and articulated synthetic leather carrying handles Removable padded webbing shoulder strap Signature shoe compartment Classic woven label Size + Fit Guide: Dimensions: 11.75" (H) x 20.5" (W) x 11" (D) Volume: 42.5L About The Brand Herschel Supply Co. is based in Vancouver, Canada and manufactures the finest quality backpacks, bags, travel goods and accessories. Our goal is to create timeless product with a fine regard for detail.