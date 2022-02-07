United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Outerknown
Nova Cashmere Sweater
$298.00$119.20
At Outerknown
Detailing A classic crewneck sweater in the softest Donegal cashmere. Treat yourself any day to this cloud-soft experience. Our Donegal yarn honors the homespun feel and colorful flecks of traditional yarn from Donegal, Ireland. The subtle variation in the coloring adds a soulful, heathered look we love. Comfortable raglan seams with a cable knit pattern down the sleeves. Rib stitch at the collar, sleeve opening, and hem.