Kiehl's Since 1851

Nourishing Essentials 2-piece Set

$33.60 $18.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details A hydrating and restorative duo for smoother-looking skin. A nourishing face oil and hydrating eye cream for younger-looking skin. Replenish skin with our anti-aging Midnight Recovery Concentrate face oil that hydrates skin overnight for a smoother-looking complexion and a radiant glow come morning. Gently hydrate eyes with our #1 Eye Treatment, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. - 2-piece set - For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info" - Made in USA Set includes: - Midnight Recovery Concentrate 15 ml - Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado 14 g Care HOW TO USE: After cleansing skin, apply 2-3 drops of Midnight Recovery Concentrate into hands. Gently press fingertips to cheeks, forehead and chin to evenly distribute before massaging into skin. Can be worn alone or under a moisturizer. Lastly, apply Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado along the orbital bone with your fingertip Gently tap around the delicate eye area until fully absorbed. Can be applied day or night.