Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Dove
Nourishing Beauty Gift Set
$9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target.com
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Harry's
Harry's Shiso Body Wash
$6.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Palmer's
Palmer's Body And Face Lotion For Men
$5.29
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
La Fresh
Travel Lite Antiperspirant Wipes For Women
$2.49
from
Birchbox
BUY
DETAILS
Susanne Kaufmann
Rose Oil
$73.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from Dove
DETAILS
Dove
Dove Lavender & Yogurt Foaming Hand Wash
C$3.47
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Dove
Beauty Cream Bar
C$3.47
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Dove
Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray
$4.99
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Dove
Refresh + Care Dry Shampoo, Volume & Fullness
C$31.36
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
DETAILS
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted