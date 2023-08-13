ILIA Beauty

Not Great, Not Worth The Money

I bought this once just to try a new concealer because others were not working for me then become out of stock at all Mecca stores in CBD and online! This concealer is light but buildable coverage, consistency feels like skin and easy to work with a damp beauty blender, works beautifully with an under eye cream. 10/10 would buy again once it is in stock best concealer I have bought! Eye Colour Blue Skin Tone Light Did you receive an incentive for this review? No Shade Purchased: Chicory