The Honey Pot Company

Normal Feminine Wipes

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Honey Pot Company

Feel fresh no matter where you are with our natural feminine wipes to go. Our intimate wipes banish odor-causing bacteria, boost moisture levels, and maintain your pH in seconds. With these gentle feminine wipes, there's no residue, no irritation, no artificial fragrance – just clean comfort. For maximum freshness and protection, use the pH balancing wipes in conjunction with our natural feminine wash.