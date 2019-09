Vichy

Normaderm Phytosolution Purifying Cleansing Gel

£13.00 £9.75

Buy Now Review It

At Vichy

A daily gel cleanser that purifies and revitalises the appearance of oily, blemish-prone skin. Perfectly removes impurities including dirt, dust and pollutant particles, so skin feels cleansed and is left looking fresher, clearer and mattified. In just one month, blackheads appear less prominent and pores look unclogged. Suitable for sensitive skin. Dermatologically tested. Hypoallergenic.