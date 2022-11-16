LovelyArtsyDesign

Nordic Glass Flower Vase

$16.90

Our Collection of stylish colorful glass vases. They are pretty even if you use them as empty vases as a decorative piece. 20 options to choose, please reach out if you need info about any specific dimensions. Since this is glass it will be very securely packed so we avoid any damages. After placing your order it will take 3 to 5 business days for us to prepare it. Estimated delivery time is from 10 to 40 business days from the date your package has been shipped out. You will receive a notification via Etsy once your order has been shipped. If you need any assistance or a rush order, contact me before placing the order.