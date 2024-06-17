Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
The Lip Bar
Nonstop Liquid Matte
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Lip Bar
Need a few alternatives?
Pound Cake
Cake Batter
BUY
$24.00
Pound Cake
NARS
Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipstick
BUY
$24.00
NARS
Sunnies Face
Lip Dip
BUY
$16.00
Sunnies Face
Kulfi Beauty
Heirloom Satin Lipstick
BUY
$30.00
Kulfi Beauty
More from The Lip Bar
The Lip Bar
Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick
BUY
$14.00
Target
The Lip Bar
Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick
BUY
$13.99
Amazon
The Lip Bar
Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick
BUY
$10.00
The Lip Bar
The Lip Bar
Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick
BUY
$14.99
Target
More from Makeup
Goop Beauty
Featherlash Lifting Serum Mascara
BUY
$28.00
Goop
imPRESS
Press-on Falsies
BUY
$16.99
imPRESS
Kiss
Falscara Complete Diy Eyelash Extensions Starter Kit
BUY
$19.99
Kiss
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
BUY
$23.00
Rare Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted