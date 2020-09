Giu Giu

Nonna Turtleneck In Sunlight

$379.00

Buy Now Review It

At Giu Giu

Originally designed by Palmira Giglia of luxury Italian boutique 'Settebello' in Boston. This form-fitting ribbed turtleneck was a signature staple from her collection 'Vaccaro' (c.1960-1990). Giu Giu has reproduced these beautiful sweaters as an homage to the designer's grandmother.