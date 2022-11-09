Caraway

Minis Duo

$190.00

At Caraway

Designed for cooking smaller portions, this small-but-mighty duo is the perfect pair for your everyday recipes. Featuring a non-toxic ceramic coating, these non-stick pans make cooking easier than ever, cleaning (dare we say) enjoyable, and add a pop of color to any home. Mini Sauce Pan lid included (does not fit Mini Fry Pan). Fry: 8.0 in // 1.05 qt Weight: 1.68 lbs Sauce: 7.0 in // 1.75 qt Weight (w/ lid): 2.85 lbs