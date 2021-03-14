Heva

Non Slip Sandal

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

Synthetic sole 【Concise Style】Diamond pattern and raised design, pure color, casual style are quite suitable for home and any other casual occasion. 【Soft & Lightweight】Which only weight about 200g, lightweight and durable EVA material can arbitrary bending, thick soles design with light rebound ability, give your feet ultimate comfort and pain relief. 【Anti Slip】Anti Slip: Sole with diamond-shaped raised design, electing High-Elastic EVA material, has good slip resistance, coupled with the pressure of the human body weight increased friction to keep balance better, especially used in the bath. 【Widely Occasions】Perfect for all season, Indoor bedroom, Bathroom, Living room, Spa, Gym, Swimming pool, Beach, Holiday, Leisure, public showers, steam rooms, dorms, camps, pools, locker rooms. 【Satisfaction Guaranteed】We take customer service seriously and hope that you are satisfied with the shopping experience. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to contact us and we will do our best to meet your needs.