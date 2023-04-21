Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Chloé
Nomade Jasmin Naturel Intense Eau De Parfum Intense 30ml
£66.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Phlur
Solar Power Eau De Parfum 50ml
BUY
£96.00
Selfridges
Floral Street
Arizona Bloom Eau De Parfum
BUY
£108.00
Floral Street
L'Objet
Rose Noire Eau De Parfum - 50ml
BUY
£135.00
L’Objet
Chloé
Nomade Jasmin Naturel Intense Eau De Parfum Intense
BUY
£66.00
Sephora
More from Chloé
Chloé
Nomade Jasmin Naturel Intense Eau De Parfum Intense
BUY
£66.00
Sephora
Chloé
Chloe 75ml Eau De Parfum 3 Piece Set
BUY
$129.99
Chemist Warehouse
Chloé
Lauren Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
$550.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Chloé
Penelope Medium Top Handle Bag
BUY
£2650.00
Chloé
More from Fragrance
Loewe
Aire Anthesis
BUY
£118.00
Loewe
Issey Miyake
L'eau D'issey Pivoine Eau De Toilette
BUY
£70.00
Boots
Elie Saab
Elixir Eau De Parfum 100ml
BUY
£95.00
Sephora
Commodity
Rain
BUY
£120.00
Commodity
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted