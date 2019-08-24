1 oz | 30 g
Housed in a hand-stamped glass jar with high-top white lid.
Highly concentrated, customizable powder-blend designed to extract toxins from the skin's surface and pores, leaving it cleansed and purified. Powder means no preservatives, just pure, active ingredients that create a super-charged face mask with the liquid of your choice.
Activated Charcoal draws dirt and toxins from deep within pores, exfoliates and brightens while stimulating blood flow to enhance circulation and up the glow-factor. Bentonite Clay is rich in minerals and absorbs up to 10 times its weight to draw out and envelop impurities.
Directions For Use: Mix equal parts NOIRE with water or honey, and apply to skin. Leave on skin for 8-12 minutes. Rinse or wipe with a damp cloth to remove, and follow with a hydrating mist, oil, or moisturizer. *Skin may be pink to red after treatment. Discontinue if irritation occurs. Do not mix with a metal spoon.
Ingredients: Activated Charcoal, Bentonite.
Featured in Best Health Mag, Poosh.