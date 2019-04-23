Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Eloquii
Noir Bijoux Jumpsuit
$299.89
Buy Now
Review It
At Eloquii
Featured in 1 story
Tess Holliday Eloquii’s Noir Collection
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Koshka
Lace Trim Jumper
$49.00
from
Koshka
BUY
DETAILS
Base Range
Black Short Strap Overall
$140.00
$70.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
DETAILS
Tu Es Mon Tresor
Imitation Pearl Embellished Overalls
$1080.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nathalie Du Pasquier
Pia Print Rayon Jumpsuit
$108.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
More from Eloquii
DETAILS
Eloquii
Plus-size Button Front Puff Sleeve Dress
$89.95
$71.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Peach Lift Step-hem Skinny Jean
$49.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Plus Size Ruffle Detail Maxi Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Plus-size Square Neck Dress
$84.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
Jesse Kamm
Canvas Overalls
$425.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Carhartt WIP
Bib Overall
$215.00
from
Carhartt WIP
BUY
DETAILS
Amomento
Cotton Pants
$89.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
DETAILS
Amomento
Cupra Pants
$135.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Meet The Designer Who Can’t Keep Her Crystal Durag In Stock
More and more we are looking to our phones to scope out the latest products, brands, and designers on Instagram. In the case of Cheyenne Kimora, the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Prada Is The Latest Fashion House To Go Fur-Free
As issues of sustainability and ethical responsibility move to the forefront of the industry, more and more brands are striving to enact lasting, positive
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Ozwald Boateng’s New York Show Will Honor the Harlem Renaissance
Ozwald Boateng, the youngest Black designer to open a business on London’s Savile Row in 1995, is bringing his talents to New York City. For the first
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted