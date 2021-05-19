Nobody's Child

Nobody’s Child Eugenia Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

£45.00

Exclusive to Us. This mini dress has a fully smocked shape with a shirred back bodice, so it highlights your profile while providing some shape. It has a relaxing fit, puff sleeves, and a square neckline, enhanced by a cool fruit print to finish. Wear with trainers in the day or chunky boots for an effortless evening look. Model’s Height: 177.8cm / 5’10” Length 92cm. Machine washable. 100% Organic Cotton. Product Code: VL672MC