Nobody Denim

Nobody Denim Skylar Ankle Jeans

$280.00 $105.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Fabric Stretch: Non-Stretch Non-Stretch Super-Stretch Fabric: Heavyweight, non-stretch denim Raw hems Cropped profile Button closure and zip fly 5-pocket styling Shell: 100% cotton Wash cold Made in Fiji Style #NDENI30146 Nobody Denim delivers a pair of jeans with a wide-leg silhouette and raw hem for the season. Pair them with tees or thin knits and sneakers or sandals to finish an assortment of looks. Show More