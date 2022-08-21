WeDo

No Plastic Shampoo Bar

The weDo No Plastic Shampoo bar cleanses the hair and rinses easily. This bar is our sustainable champion, without any plastic, uses less water and lasts up to 80 washes. Formulated with 86% natural origin ingredients, including red clay, it is designed with a minimalist formula and is dermatologically tested. The shampoo bar is Sulphate and silicone free, and vegan friendly. It comes in a FSC Certified Cardboard box that is recyclable and made from 100% recycled material.