Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Living Proof
No Frizz Vanishing Oil
£31.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cult Beauty
No Frizz Vanishing Oil
Need a few alternatives?
Act+Acre
Plant-based Dry Shampoo
BUY
Redken
Deep Clean Dry Shampoo
BUY
Waterl<ss
No Residue Dry Shampoo
BUY
Revlon
Revlon Salon One-step Hair Dryer And Volumizer
BUY
$29.39
$41.99
Target
More from Living Proof
Living Proof
Proof Curl Enhancer
BUY
$34.00
Ulta
Living Proof
Color Care Shampoo
BUY
£24.00
LookFantastic
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day Jumbo Trio
BUY
$89.00
Sephora
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day 5 In 1 Styling Treatment
BUY
$29.00
Amazon
More from Hair Care
The Inkey List
Pca Bond Repair Hair Treatment
BUY
C$12.99
The Inkey List
Oribe
Serene Scalp Balancing Conditioner
BUY
$48.00
Violet Grey
Phyto
Phytopollèine Botanical Scalp Treatment
BUY
$40.00
DermStore
Kérastase
Elixir Ultime Oil Serum
BUY
$51.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted