Olaplex

No 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

£26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Already sworn your allegiance to the OLAPLEX line-up? Allow us to introduce you to our latest obsession, the No 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask: a highly concentrated treatment that not only moisturises and smooths your strands but also adds body and light-scattering shine in just 10 minutes. Made with an airless pump for measured dosing and a potent formula that packs a punch from the first use, this 4-in-1 reparative mask will have you on your way to beautifully smooth, healthy-looking hair. At the heart of the formula is the brand's star ingredient bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate – sounds science-y but it works to restore and repair chemical-treated, heat-ridden hair. Working its magic on all hair types and textures – as the whole OLAPLEX line does – this mask works even if you’ve never tainted your locks with colour or tongs, but it's most beneficial to intensely damaged lengths.