AllVeryGoods

No. 8 Articulate Bandana

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

All Very Goods bandanas are modern takes on traditional bandana designs. The shape of a square with intersecting diagonal lines is based on the Adinkra symbol "Mframadan" which represents strength and persistence. The colors and pattern are about how beautifully complex we are despite assumptions and stereotypes. - 100% cotton. - 23" x 23" - Limited Edition - Designed in Washington DC