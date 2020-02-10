Olaplex

No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description This Bond Maintenance moisturizing and reparative conditioner is formulated with Olaplex Bond Building chemistry. It restores internal strength and moisture levels to add incredible shine and manageability. It is recommended for all hair types. The product is sulfate free,paraben free and Phthalate-Free. Ingredients: Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetyl Alcohol,Octyldodecyl Ricinoleate, Quaternium-91, Cetrimonium Chloride, Divinyldimethicone/Dimethicone Copolymer, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Cetyl Esters, Isododecane, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate, Fragrance, Panthenol, Phospholipids, Dimethicone PEG-7 Isostearate, Pseudozyma Epicola/Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil Ferment Filtrate, Pseudozyma Epicola/Camellia Sinensis Seed Oil Ferment Extract Filtrate, Tocopheryl Linoleate/Oleate, Quaternium-95, Propanediol, Punica Granatum Extract, Morinda Citrifolia Fruit Extract, PEG-8, Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Extract, Camellia Sinensis Seed Oil, Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Disodium EDTA, Polysilicone-15, C11-15 Pareth-7, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, PEG-45M, PEG-7 Amodimethicone, Amodimethicone, C12-13 Pareth-23, C12-13 Pareth-3, Laureth-9, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, PEG-4, Phenoxyethanol, Hexyl Cinnamal. Brand Story We’re a team of chemists, industry experts and innovators developing beauty products based on science. Our technology and products are patent protected, award winning, and are found in top salons worldwide.