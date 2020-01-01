Olaplex

No 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Betraying its chic, minimalist appearance, this brilliant bottle holds miracles. So much more than a hair treatment, OLAPLEX’s three-step ritual is a system that permanently rebuilds the damaged disulphide bonds in your hair – which are compromised as a result of colouring, heat styling and everyday wear and tear. A daily cleansing and repairing shampoo, this silky fluid deeply hydrates and strengthens hairs as well as repairing shattered hair bonds in between your salon or styling sessions, so you can carry on maintaining your favourite hair colour and style without the worry of damaging your hair beyond repair. No 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo formula is colour- sulphate- paraben- gluten- and nut-free, as well as vegan-friendly too. Use after the brand’s {No 3 Hair Perfector} weekly treatment and follow with the {No 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner}.